Singer-songwriter Shakira appeared to take a dig at former Barcelona star and ex-partner Gerard Pique in a Valentine's Day video posted to TikTok.

WHAT HAPPENED? Shakira posted a TikTok video Tuesday that sampled popular SZA song "Kill Bill" - specifically the part of the song that goes "I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? I might kill my ex, I still love him, though. Rather be in jail than alone." She mouths the words in the video as she cleans the floor.

Pique recently announced a new relationship with Clara Chia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The feud between Shakira and Pique has gotten increasingly personal, with the singer-songwriter previously claiming she put her life on hold for him before he let her down. "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice [to care for our kids]," she said last September. "And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win title. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAKIRA? She released a full album in 2022 and a single titled "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" last month that references the former Barcelona player. More music could be ahead before the end of 2023.