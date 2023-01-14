Shakhtar tease Arsenal with series of tweets as fans demand Mudryk update

Shakhtar Donetsk teased Arsenal with a series of tweets from their official handle as Gunners fans demand an update on Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer.

Shakhtar tease Arsenal with tweets

Arsenal close to signing Mudryk

Negotiations continue between clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The north Londoners are closing in on signing the Ukrainian winger after weeks of negotiations with Shakhtar, and the Gunners are now thrashing out the final structure of the transfer, rather than the initial fee. The potential add-ons are the key point of the discussions, as revealed by GOAL.

As of now, no official update has been provided by either clubs, but Shakhtar teased the fans with a series of tweets on from their English language account on Saturday.

Of course, the news they were tweeting about had nothing to do with transfers, but instead related to their pre-season friendly schedule in Turkey. Mudryk was also revealed to be the club's player of the year for 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player himself is keen on making a move to Arsenal and even posted on social media about watching their game against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side next take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a north London derby.