Sevilla vs Roma: Lineups and LIVE updates

Brace yourselves for what promises to be one of the most exciting Europa League finals in recent memory

It all boils down to this. We are just hours away from finding out the winners of this season's UEFA Europa League, with the final set to take place between Sevilla and Roma.

Sevilla are playing their seventh Europa League final, having won on all previous six instances (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020). They come into this final on the back of a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over Juventus in the semi-final.

Roma, meanwhile, are playing their second Europa League final. They lost the 1991 final to Inter Milan, but now have a chance to make it two European trophies in two seasons after winning the Conference League last season.

This game is going to be arguably the most closely contested Europa League final in recent memory. On one hand, we have a team that has never lost a Europa League final in Sevilla, while on the other hand, we have a manager who has never lost a European final (and is also the only manager to win the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) in José Mourinho. Something's got to give.

The team that emerges victorious will take home not only the Europa League trophy, but also book a seat in next season's Champions League. With neither Sevilla nor Roma performing well enough in La Liga or Serie A respectively to finish the season in one of the Champions League places, the win holds even more importance.

Sevilla vs Roma confirmed lineups

Sevilla XI (4-2-3-1): Bounou; J. Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma XI (3-4-2-1): Patricio; Ibañez, Mancini, Smalling; Çelik, Matić, Cristante, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pelligrini; Abraham

Sevilla and Roma's upcoming fixtures

The two sides will play their final league games of the season this weekend. Sevilla visit Basque side Real Sociedad on Sunday, June 4, while Roma host Spezia on Sunday, too.