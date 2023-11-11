'I've been here for eight weeks and we haven't spoken in six' - Ex-Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik says MLS side New England Revolution's goalkeeping coach REFUSES to work with him, despite his best efforts

Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik says the New England Revolution goalkeeper coach has not spoken to him in six weeks, despite training daily.

Vaclik signed for Revolution in August

Has not made one appearance

Says goalkeeping coach refuses to speak with him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Per Czech news outlet TZNC, Vaclik is having numerous issues with the Revolution coaching staff, citing that they are refusing to speak with him and give him concrete answers as to why he's not in net for the Eastern Conference side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When I signed the contract, there was another coach - Bruce Arena. But then it all got mixed up. There was some problem that I can't see. Bruce Arena left, then another coach joined, who was an assistant at the time. And then someone else came. But then I found out that the goalkeeping coach didn't want a new goalkeeper when Petrovic left for Chelsea. The sporting director, head of scouting and technical director decided to make the transfer. It looks like they did it behind the goalkeeping coach's back and when I came in they said it was up to him to let me catch or not. The person who didn't want me in the club ultimately made the decision. And it turned out accordingly."

Despite numerous attempts, of which he describes, speaking with different technical staff members - including interim head and assistant coaches - Vaclik has been left in the dark. "I went to them several times and asked them why it was like this. They told me that they don't understand the craft of goalkeeping and that it is the goalkeeping coach's responsibility. It was over for them the moment they brought me in and now it's up to him to catch and travel to games. I traveled on it only once. The head coach told me the same thing. No one wanted to interfere."

When asked if he thinks he can work things out with the respective technical staff members, Vaclik essentially said no: "It would be terribly complicated. I've been here for eight weeks and we haven't spoken in six of those weeks. That relationship would be hard to straighten out."

Even in training, the Czech goalkeeper says he's ignored. "t is without communication. I'll do the exercise I'm supposed to do, but it's without any feedback whether I like it or not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the sale of starting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea in August, Vaclik was brought in as a free agent, to presumably take the starting role. Since he arrived though, nothing has gone to plan, and he has not made one single appearance. Now, his future is up in the air.

"It depends what happens in the club now. As far as I know, everyone's contracts are ending. Either to the goalkeeping coach, or to the sports director, for whom a new selection procedure is announced, and a new coach will be coming in, who will possibly have the authority to bring in his own goalkeeping coach. It will depend on who takes over the team. Then we'll talk about my role. A lot of things will change by the end of November, mid-December."

WHAT NEXT FOR VACLIK? By the sound of things, the 34-year-old will look to find a way out of his Revolution contract this Winter. If not, he'll report for preseason training in January.