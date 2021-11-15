Sevilla star Jules Kounde has admitted to being affected by his failed transfer to Chelsea in the summer.

Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde was one of the most well-documented sagas of the last transfer window as Thomas Tuchel sought to add greater depth to his defensive ranks.

Sevilla ultimately managed to keep hold of Kounde, but the 23-year-old has now indicated he was disappointed not to secure the move to Stamford Bridge.

What's been said?

Kounde told French broadcaster Telefoot: "Did my failed transfer to Chelsea this summer affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now it's digested."

What attracted Chelsea to Kounde?

Chelsea were among a host of clubs linked with Kounde on the back of his impressive 2020-21 campaign at Sevilla.

The France international played a key role in the club's run to a fourth-place Liga finish, with his versatility proving crucial for head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Why did the move collapse?

Shortly after the summer transfer deadline, Lopetegui confirmed Sevilla's valuation of Kounde had not been met.

Chelsea opted against paying his €80m (£68m/$95m) release clause, with the Spanish manager telling Diario de Sevilla: "Kounde, in the end, has stayed because the club has decided that it was the right thing to do based on the evaluation of the offers they may have had."

