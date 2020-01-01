Setien can't pick between Neymar or Lautaro Martinez for Barca

The Catalan manager concedes both players are capable of making his squad much better

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien was unwilling to choose between Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, saying it would be good to have both.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Inter forward Martinez have been linked with moves to the La Liga giants.

Neymar only left Barca for PSG less than three years ago, while Martinez has starred for Inter this season.

But, asked who would be better for Barca, Setien told El Larguero: "Both of them, because they are good players."

Neymar made a €222 million move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017, but has regularly been linked with a return.

Setien, whose team were top of La Liga when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it would be tough to bring the Brazil international back to Camp Nou.

"All the great players, how can I not like them?" he said. "Neymar is one of them, but as things are, you have to consider what is possible and what is not possible.

"We know that these footballers cost a lot of money and that it is not easy to bring them."

While new signings may be difficult to pull off any time soon at Camp Nou, the manager recently stressed Messi is likely to remain at Barcelona for the rest of his career.

Setien has also questioned La Liga's hopes to finish the current season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit Spain particularly hard.

"Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again, but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems," Setien told radio station RAC1.

"I have read the protocol and the reality is I don't know if it can be carried out as it is written. I think it's unworkable. I think it's very difficult logistically.

"The situation is what it is, I don't know if this means it is ok to give to us the Liga title, I won't feel like a champion even having a larger lead than when I arrived, when we were equal with Real Madrid.

"This is a very hard situation for everyone and what matters to me is to find a solution ASAP for going out and being able to see others, and helping people who are suffering this situation with more intensity."