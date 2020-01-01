Serie A to return on June 20, sports minister Spadafora confirms

The Italian top flight has been given the green light to start up again, with the Coppa Italia semi-finals taking place on June 13

The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy's sports minister has confirmed.

Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced earlier this week that the league was closing in on a return, while Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi said players are happy to return to action as long as it is safe.

Following a meeting with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to kick-off again next month.

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week.

"Football was going to restart when we had the right safety conditions and when the CTS would give the go-ahead to the protocols," Spadafora said.

"The league resumes on June 20 - I have already consulted with prime minister Conte. I hope we can complete the Coppa Italia in the week from June 13 to 20. It would be a signal to the benefit of all Italians, given it's the competition shown on public service [television].

"My wish is coming true for the whole world of sport to start again at the same time. We deny the story that I had any reservations about the world of football."

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said: "Football's return represents a message of hope for the whole country. I am happy and satisfied, it is a success that I share with the sports minister and with all the federal members.

"Ours is a project of great responsibility because it invests everything the professional world of Serie A, B, C and also the women's Serie A "

Juventus were a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table with 12 games remaining when the league season was suspended.

They were due to face AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa semi-final in Turin on March 4, with the first leg having finished 1-1.

The other semi-final was also finely poised, with Napoli 1-0 up against Inter ahead of their second leg at the San Paolo.

The news comes after the Premier League announced plans to resume 2019-20 from June 17, having also suspended matches in March.

The Bundesliga returned earlier this month and La Liga intends to get back underway in June, with only Ligue 1 from among Europe's top-five leagues to declare the season over.