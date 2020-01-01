Sergio Romero car crash: Man Utd goalkeeper unhurt after accident near Carrington

The Red Devils have confirmed that the Argentine suffered no injuries after being involved in a car crash on Monday morning

Sergio Romero was involved in a car crash on Monday, but the Manchester United goalkeeper walked away unharmed.

Images showing Romero's Lamborghini supercar smashed up in the vicinity of United's Carrington training ground did the rounds on social media, leading to fears over his wellbeing.

The vehicle was pictured wedged under a roadside barrier, with icy conditions likely to have played their part in the accident as temperatures fell below freezing in Manchester over the night.

However, United confirmed to Omnisport that Romero did not suffer any injuries and trained as normal ahead of the Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday.

Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash near to Carrington. #mufc say he has suffered no injuries #mulive [mirror] pic.twitter.com/G4DRKbydzs — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Argentina international Romero is second choice behind David de Gea at Old Trafford, though often takes over for cup competitions.

The 32-year-old has made nine appearances this season, having last featured in United's 1-0 win over Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay last Wednesday.

Signed from Sampdoria in 2015, Romero has played 54 times in total, helping United win the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.

Romero watched from the bench as United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday , which saw them slip 30 points behind their arch-rivals in the top-flight standings.

The Red Devils remain in fifth after 23 fixtures, and still trail fourth-placed Chelsea by five points in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Article continues below

After taking on Burnley in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will start preparing his players for an FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Watford or Tranmere on Sunday.

United are due to travel to the Etihad Stadium three days later, when they will take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Solskjaer's men will need to produce a much-improved performance to reach the final after losing the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, but may take confidence from a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad back in December.