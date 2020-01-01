Sergio Lobera unhappy with FC Goa's second half

Odisha were allowed to get back into the game by FC Goa in the second half...

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera was unhappy with his team's second-half display in the 4-2 win against Odisha FC on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Jackichand Singh scored a brace and Vinit Rai netted an own goal to put the Gaurs three goals ahead at the break. Manuel Onwu's brace pegged the visitors back before Ferran Corominas scored his 50th goal for the club to secure the three points.

"​We got three very important three points but I am not happy. Because this is not the way to play (in the second half) for a team that wants to win the league. It was the same against Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters. We need to improve our second-halves," Lobera analysed after the match.

"In the first half, we played very well and controlled the game. But it was not possible in the second half. You saw two different FC Goa teams today. I think Odisha has a lot of problems due to injuries and suspensions. They have a good, strong team but in the first half, we played very well."

His counterpart Josep Gombau was critical of the refereeing of the game and believes his players did a good job on the field.

"We played a good game. It was a game of two halves, Goa had the control in the first half and they played very well. They scored three goals but the second goal was offside. The referee disallowed one goal for us which was legal.

"​In the second half, we had all the control. And FC Goa wasted a lot of time. I am proud of the work my players did. Considering we missed five regular players, I think we did a good job."

Gombau rued the lack of composure after conceding the first goal, which allowed the visitors to add two more in six minutes.

"We had six very poor minutes, conceding three goals in six minutes was our mistake. In the second half, we showed we have the power to come back. Players who don't play regularly played very well."

