Sergio Aguero thinks Lionel Messi to Barcelona could be ON as he urges Joan Laporta to make crucial transfer call & get it done

Soham Mukherjee
|
Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty
Sergio Aguero thinks Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and has urged president Joan Laporta to "make an effort" to get the deal done.

  • Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join PSG
  • Forward yet to sign a contract extension
  • Aguero claims Messi could return to Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine bid a teary-eyed farewell to Barca in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal with a reported €35 million (£30m/$41m) per annum in wages. But a potential return to Barcelona continues to make headlines as Messi's contract in France runs down, with the forward yet to agree to an extension. His former international team-mate Aguero has further fuelled the speculation and claimed that there is a 50-50 chance of Messi returning to Camp Nou, if Joan Laporta makes the call.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer," he said during a Twitch session for Gerard Pique's King's League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta has mentioned on several occasions that he would like to bring Messi back to Camp Nou and even held a meeting with Jorge Messi to discuss a wide range of subjects, including a potential tribute match. Barcelona's financial struggles could, however, prove to be a major stumbling block in completing the deal, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are reportedly drawing up an elaborate plan to sign Messi in the summer and are ready to offer a mammoth $300 million (£247m) per year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi PSG 2022-23GettyMessi Barcelona Real MadridGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward is currently with the Argentina national team and after scoring a stunning free-kick against Panama in a 2-1 win on Thursday he will return to action to action on Monday to take on Curacao.

