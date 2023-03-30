'Are you OK?' - Sergio Aguero experiences heart arrhythmia live on Twitch stream in scary incident

Former Barcelona and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had a minor heart arrhythmia during a live Twitch stream Wednesday night.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aguero stopped and clutched his chest momentarily in the middle of a Twitch stream Wednesday night. After pausing momentarily, the Argentine admitted he had endured a "mini-arrhythmia." He was accompanied by famous streamer Ibai Llanos, who asked if Aguero needed medical treatment - which the former Argentine star swiftly declined.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero was forced to retire at just 33 after experiencing heart problems during a game for Barcelona back in 2021. He was subsequently fitted with a pacemaker and told that he shouldn't play football again.

WHAT NEXT? The Argentine seems to have avoided any serious issues. Since retirement, he has mostly stayed away from football, but recently appeared in Gerard Pique's Kings League and regularly streams on his own channel.