Serbian coach Rajevac open to second Ghana stint after 2010 World Cup exploits

The 66-year-old is not ruling out a possible return to the Black Stars after 10 years away

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac will welcome an opportunity to lead Ghana for a second time.

The 66-year-old made history with the Black Stars in 2010 as he led the side to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa.

Earlier, he guided Ghana to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt where they lost to the hosts.

"Of course, I will be interested [if offered the opportunity to coach Ghana again]," Rajevac told Kumasi FM.

"It will be very difficult to reject it because of my feelings for Ghanaians.

"Of course, Ghana is my second country, and the success I achieved there and how I felt cannot be compared to anything in this world.

"I still have many friends and are in touch with a lot of them.

"Everyone at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the media, and my technical team contributed to my success, it was a collective success.

"I will visit Ghana in the future, at least as a tourist [and possibly] to talk about professional engagement."

Rajevac coached Ghana between 2008 and 2010.

Before the World Cup exploit, he first won admiration in leading an injury-ravaged Black Stars side to the Afcon final against expectations. His 23-man squad involved eight players from the victorious Ghana team at the Fifa U20 World Cup a year earlier.

The youthful Black Stars side held their own in the final against Egypt until the 85th minute when substitute Mohamed Nagy 'Gedo' snatched a sensational match-winner for the Pharaohs.

At the World Cup, Ghana came mighty close to becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals when they earned a last-gasp penalty in the quarter-final clash with Uruguay.

Asamoah Gyan's effort, however, rattled the crossbar, denying what would have been a match-winner and consequently sending the game into a penalty shoot-out where the Black Stars ended on the losing side.

Rajevac left his post as Ghana boss two months after the World Cup episode, taking up a job with Saudi side Al-Ahli.

He has since gone on to coach the Qatari national team, Slovenian side Rudar Velenje as well as the national teams of Algeria and Thailand.