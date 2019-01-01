Senegal's Diambars Institute joins forces with Olympique Marseille

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kara Mbodji are some of the notable players who have come through the Diambars ranks

Senegalese academy, the Diambars Institute, have entered into a development partnership with French giants Olympique Marseille.

The agreement will see Marseille training some Diambars players.

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Senegal international defender Kara Mbodji are some of the celebrated players who began their careers at Diambars.

Diambars president Saer Seck feels the international development provided by Marseille is “important” to the Senegal national team.

“This partnership with Olympique Marseille (OM) is an important moment. We have taken great care to set up this partnership since it took two years,” Seck told Marseille’s website.

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to partner with Olympique Marseille who represent an enormous amount for the Senegalese and African public. We grew up around the achievements of Olympique de Marseille and in particular their success in the Champions League."

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud said: “This partnership will give the Diambars Institute a salutary renewal. It is, once again, a great pleasure to be here in Marseille to sign this partnership.

“Olympique de Marseille enjoys an immense reputation in Africa. In Senegal, one out of two residents who are interested in football spontaneously cites OM as their favourite team!

“I am delighted that Diambars will become our bridgehead in West Africa, where OM hope to find its future talent and continue to benefit from the excellence of African football.”

Other Senegalese players to have come out of Diambars are Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Pape Souare and Saliou Ciss.