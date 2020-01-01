Senegal’s Camara proud after breaking Montpellier appearance record

The 37-year-old became the player with most appearance for the Paillade after coming off the bench against the Vikings

Souleymane Camara feels proud after breaking Montpellier's appearance record in their 5-0 thrashing of Caen in Sunday’s French Cup tie.

The 37-year-old played his 430th game for the Paillade in the encounter, coming on as a second-half substitute to become the player with the most appearance for the club, a record previously held by Pascal Baills.

The forward arrived at the Stade de la Mosson outfit in the summer of 2007 from Nice, initially on loan and played a key role as they secured promotion to the French top-flight, earning himself a permanent deal with the side in the process.

The former Senegal international has since spent 13 seasons with the side and is proud to achieve the appearance feat.

“It is really nice to enter the history of the club and to break Pascal’s record. It is something great for me,” Camara told the club website.

“When I think that in 2007 I had just arrived within the framework of a loan of one year and in the end I still wear this Montpellier jersey 13 years.

“The first year I was well received and fell in love with this club, this is the reason why I am still there 13 years later and I am still happy.

“This record for the number of games played in the MHSC is a source of great pride. I hope I will continue to have fun until the end on the field while wearing this jersey.”

The forward has 76 goals for the Paillade across all competitions since his arrival, to become the club’s second top-scorer behind Laurent Blanc, who scored 84 goals.

Camara has featured 11 times this season for Montpellier and will hope to play a part when they host Dijon in a league game on Sunday.