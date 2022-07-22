Senegal's Mane still 'hungry to make impossible possible' after being crowned Africa's best

The 30-year-old successfully defended his title after beating former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Teranga Lions' keeper Edouard Mendy

Senegal and Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane is targeting more success with the reigning African champions as well as his new German club.

The 30-year-old was crowned as Africa's best on Thursday night.

He inspired the Lions of Teranga to win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title and further helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While with Liverpool last season, Mane was a key player as Jurgen Klopp's side won the FA and League Cups.

The Reds also finished just behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League and reached the final of the Uefa Champions League, they lost to Real Madrid by a solitary goal.

Speaking to the media after he was crowned for a second time, Mane thanked all who made his achievements possible at club and international level.

"First of all, I would like to thank all my teammates, the staff, my club and of course the National Team. I also thank everyone for the support," Mane said after being crowned.

"How can we forget our Senegalese supporters? They were immense from the very beginning to allow us to win the Afcon and also to qualify for the World Cup.

"To the Senegalese journalists present here, thank you, we have traveled everywhere."

The versatile attacker further insisted he is not stopping and is keen on breaking more records.

"When I was very young, following the Caf Awards already pushed me to fight to win this trophy," Mane continued.

"I have come from far. I don't express myself much but I'm still hungry and I'll try to give my all until the last day of my career. Records are made to be broken, so why not try again? Sometimes you can tell yourself that it's impossible but, for me, it's possible.

"I will put all possible means to go as far as possible in the World Cup but above all to win another Afcon with Senegal. We are capable of it.

"I will fight with my teammates to make the Senegalese people prouder. We are not going to stop there, it is the beginning. Today, winning must be Senegal's DNA, so I will give my maximum for my country."

Mane made his debut for Bayern on Thursday in a pre-season win over DC United. He scored and assisted as the Germans claimed a 6-2 victory.