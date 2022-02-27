Senegal’s Dia on target, Nigeria’s Chukwueze features as Villarreal fire five past Espanyol

Senegal international Boulaye Dia was on target as Villarreal roared to a 5-1 win against Espanyol in their Spanish La Liga fixture at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

It was Yeremy Pino, who had a game to forget for the Yellow Submarine as he scored four goals, the first three in the first half – in the 14th, 20th, and 45th minutes - before he notched the fourth in the 53rd minute.

In the 65th minute, Keidi Bare reduced the deficit for the visiting side but Dia was then introduced in the 76th minute for Arnaut Danjuma and he scored the fifth goal in the 86th minute.

Villarreal started the game on the front foot and they took the lead in the 14th minute when Pervis Estupinan produced a beautifully lofted cross into the box, where Pino rose the highest to head the ball into the bottom right corner and beyond goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Seven minutes later, Pino was in the right place and at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifle the ball low inside the left post and make it 2-0.

The Spanish player continued to threaten and with a minute left to the half-time break, he made it 3-0, this time taking advantage of a rebound to power the ball into an empty net.

Eight minutes after the second-half restart, Pino scored his fourth after he was set up by Arnaut Danjuma, darting through Espanyol defenders into the box before unleashing a magnificent low shot into the back of the net.

Espanyol reduced the deficit 12 minutes later when Bare found himself in the right place to get a rebound inside the box and sneak the ball past the legs of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

In the 75th minute, four goal-hero Pino was replaced by Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze but it was Dia, who rifled home the fifth, after receiving a pass from Dani Parejo. Chukwueze, who has scored two goals for Villarreal so far in this campaign, had a good chance to make it 6-1, but his effort whizzed over the bar.

The 25-year-old Dia, who joined Yellow Submarine from Ligue 1 side Reims, has now scored five top-flight goals from 16 appearances. He had previously scored in the 5-0 win against Levante on January 3, 2022.

The win moved Villarreal to fifth position on the 20-team table with 42 points from 26 matches. They have won 11 matches, drawn nine, and lost six. Villarreal will next travel to face Osasuna in another league assignment at El Sadar Stadium on Saturday.