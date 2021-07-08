Senegal and Alanyaspor striker Babacar suffers heart spasm in training

The Senegal international was immediately rushed to a health facility after he collapsed during a training session on Thursday

Alanyaspor have confirmed Khouma Babacar suffered heart spam in their pre-season camp in Burdur on Thursday.

It was claimed that the Senegal striker crumbled to the ground in training and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Babacar is currently on a two-year loan with the Turkish Super Lig club from Sassuolo and the deal is expected to expire at the end of 2021-22 season with Cagdas Atan's side holding the option to make his stay permanent.

Last season, the 28-year-old powered Alanyaspor to seventh in the Turkish top-flight standings with his contribution of eight goals in 25 games.

Following Thursday’s tragic event, the Turkish club said the former Fiorentina star has been put under close supervision of their club doctor.

“Our football player Khouma Babacar, who became ill this morning in the Burdur camp, was found to have had a heart spasm as a result of the first examinations made at the Burdur State Hospital,” the club statement read.

“Further examinations and treatment of our football player will be carried out at Private Alanya Anadolu Hospital under the supervision of our Club Doctor Ismail Yetkin. We convey our best wishes to our football player and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The Thies-born attacker started his professional career at Fiorentina and he made his goalscoring debut for the Violets as a 16-year-old in a Coppa Italia match against Chievo Verona in January 2010.

Meanwhile, Babacar has also taken a step to assure his friends and fans that he is in a good state with a post on Instagram.

“I'm fine. Thanks, everyone,” he wrote with a picture of himself on the hospital bed.

His colleagues including Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly replied to his medical update with some encouraging words.

Babacar made his international debut for the Teranga Lions in March 2017 during a friendly draw with the Ivory Coast in France. He has two appearances under his belt so far for Aliou Cisse’s side.