Sene at the double as Grasshopper pummel St. Gallen

The Senegalese forward continued with his fine goalscoring run in Switzerland as GCZ got past Espen

St. Gallen suffered a 5-2 obliteration against Grasshopper with Kaly Sene finding the net twice in Saturday’s Swiss Super League encounter.



In the seven-goal thriller, the 20-year-old was on target in each half as Giorgio Contini’s men overpowered the visiting side.

Having opened his Grasshopper account with a double in the 3-1 triumph over FC Sion, the Senegal prospect went into the game against Espen full of confidence.

With just nine minutes into the game, he put the hosts ahead after firing the ball past Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi thanks to an assist from on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Leo Bonatini.

While the visitors were still struggling to settle into the game, Contini’s team doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute. This time, it was Sene who turned provider for Bonatini.

Poor execution cost St. Gallen a chance to reduce their deficit as they went into the half-time break trailing by two goals.

However, they reduced their deficit a minute into the second half through defender Nicolas Luchinger who was teed up by Switzerland youth international of Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah.

Four minutes later, Sene restored his team’s two-goal advantage after beating goalkeeper Ati-Zigi the second time after Japan’s Hayao Kawabe found him.

In the 54th minute, St. Gallen were handed a brilliant chance to score their second goal as referee Fedayi San pointed to the penalty mark after an infringement in the hosts’ box.

Duah took the ensuing kick and smartly displaced goalkeeper Andre Moreira.

Goals from Bendeguz Bolla and Mali prospect Djibril Diani guaranteed all three points for the home team, while Peter Zeidler’s team returned to the Kybunpark with their heads bowed low.

After impressing for 76 minutes, Sene – who now boasts four goals in his last two league outings – was subbed off for Nigeria’s Francis Momoh.

Guinea Bissau star Eliseu Mendja Nadjack was not listed for action in the goal-laden affair.

For St. Gallen, Malian midfielder Boubacar Traore was introduced in the 73rd minute for Duah as Mali's Ousmane Diakite, Ghana's Musah Nuhu and Asec Mimosas loanee Salifou Diarrassoub played no role in the loss.

Grasshopper climbed to fourth on the log while St. Gallen dropped to the eighth position.