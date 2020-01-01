No price hike for Selangor season passes in next few seasons

Selangor recently made the bold decision to raise the price for their adult home match tickets for the 2020 season, from RM15 to RM20.

The price hike involves their home matches against other top sides; JDT, Pahang, Perak, Kedah and Terengganu FC, as well as Malaysia Cup and FA Cup quarter-final and semi-final encounters.

The decision was made ostensibly to promote the sales of the Red Giants' season passes, and a more consistent match attendance, by their own fans.

However, Selangor fans in recent years are increasingly known for their reluctance to attend games despite the improvements and promotions implemented by the club, and have built a reputation as a fanbase that is constantly looking for an excuse to stay away from the Shah Alam Stadium. In the past year, displeasure towards head coach B. Satiananthan's tactical choices was regularly cited as one such reason by those who have been staying away, despite the team eventually finishing their league campaign in third place, their best league finish since 2015, and the Malaysia Cup campaign at the semi-final stage, their best run since 2016.

Shah Alam Stadium. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

The possibility of some of them giving both the big matches and the season passes the snub altogether as a protest against the price increase is admitted by club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, but the club is willing to take the risk.

"There are various possibilities, of course, but we made the decision based on numbers and trends. When there's a demand, there's an increase in price. It is based on simple economics.

"It may backfire, but it's a risk that we have to take. Eventually, the increase in organising football has to take place. At least the fans are given options, rather than having the change shoved down their throat. There is still the season passes," explained Johan when met by Goal on Thursday.

He however denied that the move is simply a cynical cashgrab for the club to collect bigger gate receipts, and to get more of their fans' money upfront through the sales of season passes, instead as a decision made to ensure bigger crowd turnouts at their home ground.

"In anything that we do, money is always an important factor, but in football what matters is togetherness," Johan noted. "Football is for fans and that is paramount, it's even more important than money in certain cases.

"We've made the decision from the point of view that we want the stadium to always be full. That's what we want to represent the Selangor football team."

Johan Kamal. Photo from Malaysian Football League

Goal also asked the team official about the possibility of the season pass prices being increased in the near future.

At the moment, the club offers three adult season pass packages which cost RM109, RM199 and RM399 (children's passes at RM79), perhaps the most affordable packages offered by a Super League team.

"It's very early to say anything, especially when the focus is still on getting more supporters to buy the passes. That decision will only be made when we are ready, but I think that is still a long way off.

"For now, the prices are fair when taking into account the current economy and where the club is right now. Inflation plays a part in it, but it won't happen within the next two or three years," explained Johan.

