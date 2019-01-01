Satiananthan gives up on Endrick, sweats on Muhymeen's availability

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan has been left exasperated by Endrick dos Santos' absence in their Malaysia Cup tie against JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan has thrown in the towel on the availability of his key midfielder Endrick dos Santos for the rest of their Malaysia Cup campaign.

His exasperation was palpable when speaking to the press about the Brazilian's condition, after conducting training on Friday ahead of their second leg semi-final Malaysia Cup match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

On the day of their first leg match last Saturday, dos Santos reportedly came down with a groin injury that sidelined him, and it seems that he will not feature for the Red Giants again this season, even if they manage to overturn the 2-1 first leg defeat, at their home ground the Shah Alam Stadium this Saturday.

Earlier this season, the 24-year old player's commitment had also been under question, when he kept telling the club of a prolonged injury that could not be detected by any medical scans. By Satiananthan's own admission, dos Santos was almost cut from the roster in the second transfer window, but he was saved by injuries to other players that required the club to retain him, and he finally recovered to feature more consistently for the Red Giants.

This time around, the Brazilian seems to have used up all his coach's goodwill.

"Endrick is out [of contention]. He's had this kind of injury twice this season, a player as young as he is. Even if we go through to the final, he won't play. But I have plans B and C; any players featuring for Selangor must show that they deserve to play."

More unfortunately, in-form attacker Khyril Muhymeen Zambri also seems a doubt, due to a training injury.

"Meen (Muhymeen) has been injured and I have to wait for the doctor's report. It's something that we couldn't avoid due to the condition of the soggy training pitch.

"I hope it's something the doctor can fix by injecting painkiller, so that he's available for the match. I will be observing him again at 10 am tomorrow," said Satiananthan.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!