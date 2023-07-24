Second chance? Pep Guardiola offers update on Joao Cancelo's future at Man City following Bayern Munich loan & Barcelona transfer talk

Pep Guardiola has hinted at Joao Cancelo being offered a second chance at Manchester City, with the Portuguese involved in pre-season plans.

Portuguese loaned out last season

Linked with a move elsewhere

Opportunity for fresh start at City

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 29-year-old appeared to have no future at the Etihad Stadium after being allowed to link up with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in January on a loan deal that included a purchase option. That clause has not been triggered and, despite talk of Barcelona expressing interest, Cancelo finds himself back in City’s squad as a result. He was named on the bench for a pre-season clash with Yokohama F Marinos, and Guardiola says a player under contract until 2027 may yet see the slate wiped clean in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters when asked for an update on Cancelo – who reportedly incurred his wrath before being shipped off to Germany: “He is here. Joao has been so important for us in the past. He is back here and is part of the group. We will see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo – who missed City’s Treble-winning party in 2022-23 – could be another option for Guardiola in his inverted full-back system, with the Portugal international famed for his ability on the ball. The Blues are expected to go well again in 2023-24 regardless of who they have at their disposal, with their manager saying when asked if he has any concerns heading into the new campaign: “Not this season just in general. In football you cannot be sure for anything. Football itself surprises you every day, many times. At the same time, I know the club and the players and that’s why. I am not thinking about titles. We play our first game and see what we have at the end of the transfer window. We arrive in Community Shield and the first game v Burnley and try not to drop points - and we will see what happens at the end.”

WHAT NEXT? City have friendly outings against Bayern and Atletico Madrid to take in before facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6 and opening the defence of their Premier League title away at Burnley on August 11.