WATCH: Sebastien Haller returns for Borussia Dortmund in friendly after testicular cancer battle

Borussia Dortmund welcomed Sebastien Haller back to action on Tuesday in a friendly win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in Marbella.

Haller diganosed with cancer in July

Required surgery and chemotherapy

Makes welcome return to football

WHAT HAPPENED? Haller has returned to action for the first time since undergoing treatment on a testicular tumour. The striker featured in a 5-1 friendly win for Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Marbella. BVB are in Spain for a warm weather training camp as they prepare for the return of the Bundesliga after its annual winter break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller was diagnosed just weeks after moving to Dortmund from Ajax and is yet to feature competitively for the German side. He previously revealed he has undergone two surgeries and chemotherapy following his initial diagnosis in July. The 28-year-old was then able to return to training at the start of January and has followed that up with first outing against Dusseldorf.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? The striker will now be aiming to make his return to competitive action when Dortmund take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga on January 22.