'We reminded him of the truth' - Sean Dyche hits back at Demarai Gray after Saudi-bound Everton star accused boss of 'not respecting' him

Everton manager Sean Dyche has responded to Demarai Gray after being accused of a lack of respect by the winger.

Gray expected to leave Everton

Appeared to criticise Dyche

Manager has now had his say

WHAT HAPPENED? Gray took a swipe on Dyche on social media after being linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. "Everton fans have always been great with me but it’s so difficult to play for someone who don’t show you respect as a person," he wrote on Instagram as he prepared to move away from Goodison Park. Dyche has now responded to the attacker's words and is not impressed with the way he has attempted to leave the Toffees.

WHAT THEY SAID "It’s an unfortunate one because I try to keep our business in-house. I think on this occasion, it's right to reply," he explained. "Demarai made it clear that he felt he was getting a move [away from Everton] and he told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear from a player. We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club’s say so. That’s the truth of it."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dyche also said that Gray has been refusing to train at Everton as he closes in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

He added: "When it comes to a time like that then you go, 'Well, hang on a minute. You made it clear you didn’t want to train, you didn’t want to be here, and you also said there was a move that was a done deal.’

"We said it’s not a done deal because this club is the most important. This club will make decisions on the future of you as players and not the other way around. I think it’s right to let our fans know that’s the truth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gray has not featured for Everton so far this season and it remains to be seen if he will complete a move away from the club this summer. The transfer window in the Saudi Pro League is due to close on Thursday, September 7.

WHAT NEXT? Everton are due back in Premier League action after the international break against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday, September 17.