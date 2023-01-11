David Seaman believes Eddie Nketiah will be upset with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta if he goes ahead to sign a striker in the January window.

Nketiah has scored four goals from four straight starts

He scored a brace as Arsenal progressed in the FA Cup

Seaman against Arsenal's move to sign a striker in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nketiah has been in great form for the Gunners since coming in to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus after the World Cup.

His form has elated the 59-year-old Seaman, who featured for the North London outfit and won 75 caps for England, and believes Arteta should shelve his transfer plans for a striker.

Arsenal, who are topping the 20-team Premier League table with 44 points from 17 matches, have already been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The problem you’ve got is you don’t know how long Gabriel Jesus is going to be out for," Seaman said as quoted by talkSPORT.

“If that is a shorter-term injury then no you don’t [need a replacement]. If it’s longer term then you’ve got to think about it because you don’t want Jesus and Nketiah being back at full fitness and then another striker is an overload.

“Does that upset either striker? I’m sure it would upset Nketiah if he wasn’t getting game time. It is a difficult one and it all depends on the injury status of Jesus, how long is he going to be out for?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ghanaian prospect has so far scored four goals from four starts in all competitions since he replaced Jesus. He scored his first - in the 3-1 Premier League victory against West Ham United and in Arsenal's 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He failed to find the back of the net against Newcastle United in a 0-0 league draw at the Emirates but recovered to notch a double as the Gunners defeated Oxford United 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at Kassam Stadium on Monday.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? In the absence of Jesus, he will hope to retain the starting role when Arsenal travel to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a league derby on Sunday.