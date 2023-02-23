Scottish League Cup winners - Every champion listed

The Scottish League Cup is an annual knock-out competition which is open to all Scottish clubs across the country's top four divisions. The inaugural edition was launched in 1946.
Since its inception, the competition had a straight forward knockout format until the 2016/17 season when it became a group and knockout competition.
Which team has won the most League Cups?
Rangers are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, winning it a record 27 times.
They are followed by arch-rivals Celtic who have lifted the trophy on 20 occasions. The Bhoys are also the reigning champions.
Rangers and Celtic are the only two clubs in the country who have won the trophy 20 or more times.
After the two giants, come Aberdeen who have won it on six occasions, and Heart of Midlothian, who have four titles to their name.
Full list of League Cup winners
|Season
|Final
|Winner
|1946-47
|Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen
|Rangers
|1947-48
|East Fife 0-0 (Replay 4-1) Falkirk
|East Fife
|1048-49
|Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers
|Rangers
|1049-50
|East Fife 3-0 Dunfermline Athletic
|East Fife
|1950-51
|Motherwell 3-0 Hibernian
|Motherwell
|1951-52
|Dundee 3-2 Rangers
|Dundee
|1952-53
|Dundee 2-0 Kilmarnock
|Dundee
|1953-54
|East Fife 3-2 Partick Thistle
|East Fife
|1954-55
|Heart of Midlothian 4-2 Motherwell
|Heart of Midlothian
|1955-56
|Aberdeen 2-1 St Mirren
|Aberdeen
|1956-57
|Celtic 0-0 (3-0) Partick Thistle
|Celtic
|1957-58
|Celtic 7-1 Rangers
|Celtic
|1958-59
|Heart of Midlothian 5-1 Partick Thistle
|Heart of Midlothian
|1959-60
|Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Third Lanark
|Heart of Midlothian
|1960-61
|Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock
|Rangers
|1961-62
|Rangers 1-1 (Replay 3-1) Heart of Midlothian
|Rangers
|1962-63
|Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Kilmarnock
|Heart of Midlothian
|1963-64
|Rangers 5-0 Morton
|Rangers
|1964-65
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|1965-66
|Celtic 2-1 Rangers
|Celtic
|1966-67
|Celtic 1-0 Rangers
|Celtic
|1967-68
|Celtic 5-3 Dundee
|Celtic
|1968-69
|Celtic 6-2 Hibernian
|Celtic
|1969-70
|Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone
|Celtic
|1970-71
|Rangers 1-0 Celtic
|Rangers
|1971-72
|Partick Thistle 4-1 Celtic
|Partick Thistle
|1972-73
|Hibernian 2-1 Celtic
|Hibernian
|1973-74
|Dundee 1-0 Celtic
|Dundee
|1974-75
|Celtic 6-3 Hibernian
|Celtic
|1975-76
|Rangers 1-0 Celtic
|Rangers
|1976-77
|Aberdeen 2-1 Celtic
|Aberdeen
|1977-78
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|1978-79
|Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen
|Rangers
|1979-80
|Dundee United 0-0 (Replay 3-0) Aberdeen
|Dundee United
|1980-81
|Dundee United 3-0 Dundee
|Dundee United
|1981-82
|Rangers 2-1 Dundee United
|Rangers
|1982-83
|Celtic 2-1 Rangers
|Celtic
|1983-84
|Rangers 3-2 Celtic
|Rangers
|1984-85
|Rangers 1-0 Dundee United
|Rangers
|1985-86
|Aberdeen 3-0 Hibernian
|Aberdeen
|1986-87
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|1987-88
|Rangers 5-3 (3-3) Aberdeen
|Rangers
|1988-89
|Rangers 3-2 Aberdeen
|Rangers
|1989-90
|Aberdeen 2-1 Rangers
|Aberdeen
|1990-91
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|1991-92
|Hibernian 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic
|Hibernian
|1992-93
|Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen
|Rangers
|1993-94
|Rangers 2-1 Hibernian
|Rangers
|1994-95
|Raith Rovers 6-5 (2-2) Celtic
|Raith Rovers
|1995-96
|Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee
|Aberdeen
|1996-97
|Rangers 4-3 Heart of Midlothian
|Rangers
|1997-98
|Celtic 3-0 Dundee United
|Celtic
|1998-99
|Rangers 2-1 St Johnstone
|Rangers
|1999-00
|Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen
|Celtic
|2000-01
|Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock
|Celtic
|2001-02
|Rangers 4-0 Ayr United
|Rangers
|2002-03
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|2003-04
|Livingston 2-0 Hibernian
|Livingston
|2004-05
|Rangers 5-1 Motherwell
|Rangers
|2005-06
|Celtic 3-0 Dunfermline Athletic
|Celtic
|2006-07
|Hibernian 5-1 Kilmarnock
|Hibernian
|2007-08
|Rangers 3-2 (2-2) Dundee United
|Rangers
|2008-09
|Celtic 2-0 Rangers
|Celtic
|2009-10
|Rangers 1-0 St Mirren
|Rangers
|2010-11
|Rangers 2-1 Celtic
|Rangers
|2011-12
|Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic
|Kilmarnock
|2012-13
|St Mirren 3-2 Heart of Midlothian
|St Mirren
|2013-14
|Aberdeen 4-2 (0-0) Inverness CT
|Aberdeen
|2014-15
|Celtic 2-0 Dundee United
|Celtic
|2015-16
|Ross County 2-1 Hibernian
|Ross County
|2016-17
|Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen
|Celtic
|2017-18
|Celtic 2-0 Motherwell
|Celtic
|2018-19
|Celtic 1-0 Aberdeen
|Celtic
|2019-20
|Celtic 1-0 Rangers
|Celtic
|2020-21
|St. Johnstone 1-0 Livingston
|St. Johnstone
|2021-22
|Celtic 2-1 Hibernian
|Celtic
Rangers won the first edition of the Scottish League Cup, beating Aberdeen 4-0 in the final. Other than winning the trophy 27 times, the Light Blues finished runners-up on eight occasions.
Celtic have also appeared in the final on 35 occasions, finishing runners-up on 15 occasions.