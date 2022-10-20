'Scared' Spurs ruled out of title race after Man Utd loss as Conte admits his team 'struggle in high-level games'

Antonio Conte delivered an honest assessment of Tottenham's performance following a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte's side were beaten comprehensively at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes, with United dominating proceedings and Tottenham never looking like winning the game. Conte cast doubt over Spurs' abilities to compete in more difficult fixtures after the match.

WHAT HE SAID: "I try to analyse after the game with my players because I like to be really honest and in this season we have struggled a lot every time we have played games at a high level, against Chelsea, Arsenal and United," he told reporters. The approach of the game, we were a bit scared and we showed this. I do not like this. Sometimes I listen that we are title contenders and I think we need time. In only 10 or 11 months, you cannot pass from ninth place to become the title contenders a year after, especially when you finish 20 points less than the monsters in England."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag's side were in complete control on Wednesday night, peppering the Spurs goal with 28 shots compared to a lowly nine from Tottenham, of which just two were on target. Defeat at Old Trafford means Tottenham have now already lost to United and Arsenal this season, while also dropping points in a draw with Chelsea. Questions are now being asked of their title credentials despite Conte's track record and a strong transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte and his men host Newcastle on Sunday who will pull no punches upon visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Three points is vital for Spurs to ensure they bounce back from a damaging defeat.