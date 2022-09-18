‘Scandalous’ - Nice defender Todibo blames refs after being sent off nine seconds into match

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has hit out at refereeing standards in France after receiving a nine-second red card on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old centre-back was given his marching orders shortly after a Ligue 1 encounter with Angers got underway on Sunday. He was dismissed for denying Abdallah Sima a goal-scoring opportunity but, with colleagues such as Dante providing cover close by, Todibo feels he was treated unfairly by an officiating group he believes have made a number of questionable calls this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The ex-Barcelona player has posted on social media after lasting a matter of seconds in his latest outing for Nice: “A decision without reason that shocks me and which condemns my team to start the match with a big disadvantage. The decisions of the referees at the start of the season are very questionable, even scandalous and I hope that the LFP will do something to remedy this.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been reduced to 10 men early on, Nice fell behind shortly before half-time. Angers collected a red card of their own just past the hour mark, but they hung on to claim a 1-0 victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR TODIBO? A man that took in just five appearances for Barca during a forgettable stint with the La Liga giants must now serve a ban, which will come into effect after the international break.