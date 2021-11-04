Scally earns first call-up as Pulisic returns to USMNT squad for Mexico and Jamaica World Cup qualifiers

Joe Scally and Jesus Ferreira are set to join the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in the U.S. men's national team squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The U.S. will take on Mexico on November 12 in Cincinnati before visiting Jamaica four days later for their final qualifier of 2021.

Scally, who has starred at Borussia Monchengladbach this season, is in line to make his USMNT debut as the U.S. will be without star fullback Sergino Dest due to a back injury.

The USMNT squad

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille)

Who is Scally?

Scally joins the U.S. after breaking through with Borussia Monchengladbach, having joined the club in January from NYCFC.

Able to play on the left or the right, Scally has featured in 10 matches this season, scoring his first goal in a win over Wolfsburg in October.

He's been particularly impressive in two gams against Bayern Munich, helping Gladbach to a 1-1 draw early in the season and then a 5-0 win over the defending champions on October 27.

Scally has not yet represented the USMNT, although he was mentioned by Berhalter last month as a player that was on the team's radar.

He may very well be thrust straight into the starting lineup, though, as Dest is set to miss out due to an injury suffered with Barcelona

The big picture

As things stand, the U.S. sits second in the table through the first six games of World Cup qualifying.

The U.S. has amassed 11 points from those six games, behind only this window's first opponent Mexico, who have earned 14.

Canada, meanwhile, currently holds that third and final automatic qualifying spot with 10 points, having remained unbeaten so far, with Panama fourth on eight points.

Jamaica, the second opponent of the window, has earned five points, having already lost 2-0 to the U.S. in October behind two goals from Ricardo Pepi.

