Saudi Arabia is the new Real Madrid! Sergio Ramos could join Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Ahli prepare $20m-a-year offer

Sergio Ramos could follow in the steps of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo and shift base to Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli prepare a $20m-a-year offer.

  • Ramos is currently a free agent
  • Might join a Saudi Pro League outfit
  • Al-Ahli keen to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League continues with their efforts to sign the biggest stars. After getting ex-Real Madrid players Benzema and Ronaldo, they have set their sights on the former Los Blancos centre-back, who is set to hit free agency at the end of this month following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has already announced his exit from the French capital after two underwhelming seasons where he failed to achieve the goal of winning the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Ahli is keen to get him onboard and is preparing an annual offer of $20m for him. However, the amount quoted is far from what Ronaldo and Benzema earn with Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Earlier in February, Marca reported that Al-Nassr were trying to land Ramos to reunite him with Ronaldo. But the rumours fizzled out as the defender was still a PSG player and was still pursuing his dream of the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Ramos indeed heads to Saudi Arabia. The defender has already retired from international football and might prefer a less demanding league in the twilight of his career.

