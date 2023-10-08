Saudi Arabia is expected to be awarded hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup by FIFA in a blow to Australia's hopes.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the bidding process to host the 2034 World Cup only open to countries in Asia and Oceania as part of FIFA's continental rotational policy, Saudi Arabia appear firmly in pole position to land the Middle East's second World Cup after Qatar in 2022. A source told the Daily Mail: "A Saudi World Cup in 2034 isn't just likely, it's basically a done deal. Money has talked again, and the event will be worth billions in new cash for FIFA."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain has already pledged the support of the "entire Asian football family" behind Saudi Arabia, much to the apparent frustration of potential rival bidders Australia. The whole of Africa has also been tipped to back Saudi Arabia's bid and, together, the two confederations account for 101 of FIFA's 211 members. FIFA wants the 2034 World Cup in Asia or Oceania after recently confirming that 2030 will be split across South America, southern Europe and north Africa.

WHAT NEXT? The 2034 bidding process began earlier this month and countries only have until October 31 to confirm their interest in submitting a formal bid proposal. In addition to Australia and New Zealand, who jointly hosted a successful 2023 Women's World Cup, other existing expressions of interest have come from the collective ASEAN countries (Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei), China, and jointly from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

As of now, Saudi Arabia is the only confirmed bidder and their campaign could go unchallenged if others consider there to be too much support to try and win over or too many obstacles to clear.