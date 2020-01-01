Saturday's PSL Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs blow 10-point lead as Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns win

Amakhosi lost to Maritzburg United while the Students narrowly beat Baroka. Highlands Park and Golden Arrows recorded massive wins on the day

The PSL resumed on Saturday with three of the title-chasers in Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns all in action.

Goal takes a look at the three other matches which took place on Saturday, and how their results affect the standings.

Highlands Park 2-0 Bloemfontein Celtic

The Lions of the North moved back into the top eight bracket with a convincing 2-0 win at home against Phunya Sele Sele.

A brace by Peter Shalulile was enough to get Owen Da Gama's men all three points in front of their home fans at Makhulong Stadium.

Shalulile opened the scoring in the 20th minute before capitalising on Jackson Mabokgwane's blunder in the 54th-minute of the game.

The win took Highlands Park up to eighth on the log while Siwelele remained 10th on the PSL standings with 25 points from their 20 leagues matches.

Baroka 0-1 Bidvest Wits

In Polokwane, the Students got massive three points to boost their chances of winning the league title while Baroka continued to flirt with relegation.

As Gavin Hunt said earlier this week, his side appears to be playing a lot better away from home.

After a quiet first-half, the Clever Boys upped the ante soon after the restart as Deon Hotto fired his team into the lead.

Wits defended as a unit throughout the second 45 minutes, making it difficult for Baroka to test goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

Baroka's frustration showed toward the end of the match and Richard Mbulu received his marching orders deep into stoppage time as Wits claimed maximum points.

Hunt's men, however, remained in fifth place, 12 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs who lost to Maritzburg United on the same day.

Chiefs are now seven points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Chippa United 3-0 in the earlier kick-off.

AmaZulu 1-2 Golden Arrows

In Durban, the KwaZulu-Natal Derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows ended in tears for the Jozef Vukusic's men.

After coming from a goal down to make it 1-1, Usuthu allowed Arrows to claw back and steal the game under their noses.

Knox Mutizwa had fired Abafana Bes'thende ahead with a penalty goal in the 69th minute but Siyethemba Sithebe levelled matters 10 minutes from time.

But Mutizwa had other ideas as he netted the winner in the 90th minute to make it 2-1 to Arrows.

Steve Komphela's side has now leapfrogged Stellenbosch FC as they find themselves seventh on the log with 30 points from 21 games.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, remained in 15th place with just 20 points from 22 league games.