Sasere makes losing debut for Lugano against St. Gallen

The striker made a cameo appearance but could not rescue Fabio Celestini’s men from their sixth defeat in the Swiss top flight

Franklin Sasere made his long-awaited debut for Lugano in Sunday’s Swiss top-flight game at the Cornaredo Stadium.

Wearing jersey no. 27, the striker was unable to rescue Fabio Celestini’s men from bowing 3-1 at home to St. Gallen.

Coming into the game after Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Malmo, the hosts were a goal down following Cedric Itten’s opener.

Five minutes later, Jordi Quintilla made it two as Peter Zeidler’s side took a healthy lead into the half-time break.

However, Lugano reduced the deficit after 51 minutes through on-loan Ural Yekaterinburg midfielder Marco Aratore, who profited from Francisco Rodriguez’s assist.

Things got worse for Celestini and his team as the visitors restored their two-goal lead courtesy of Jordi Quintilla.

The hosts’ ambition of a comeback faded after Mattia Bottani was given his marching order for a second caution.

With nothing to fight for, Sasere was thrown into the fray for Filip Holender, but that counted for nothing as Lugano concluded the game with heads bowed low.

The 21-year-old teamed up with the Swiss Super League side from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Sunshine Stars on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The defeat means that the Europa League campaigners languish in the relegation zone with 10 points from 12 games.

They are guests of Luzern in their next outing on November 3 at Swissporarena, with the Nigerian expected to be in action.