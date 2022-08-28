Sarr a big threat for Watford when 'he is fit' to play - Edwards

The 39-year-old tactician praises the Lion of Teranga who returned from injury in Hornets' first defeat of the season

Watford manager Rob Edwards has labelled Ismaila Sarr as 'a big threat' whenever he is fit and available to play for the EFL Championship side.

The 24-year-old Senegal international returned to the fold for the Hornets as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Queens Park Rangers at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sarr picked an injury during Watford's 1-0 victory against Burnley on August 12 and he went ahead to miss matches against Birmingham City and Preston in the league and the Carabao Cup defeat to League One side MK Dons.

Despite Sarr making a comeback into the starting XI alongside Joao Pedro the Hornets could not utilise their home ground advantage as they succumbed to goals courtesy of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Ghana international Albert Adomah for their first defeat of the season.

“It was great to have Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in the team for us because when they are fit, they are big threats for us,” Edwards told the club's official website after the game.

“You saw their quality at times today [Saturday], but as a team, we need to do both sides of the game well. It has been difficult, because there has been lots of speculation and we have been changing the team a lot for various reasons. There have been some challenges.

“I don’t think you will see the best of us for a few more weeks, because we haven’t been able to get some of the new players on the pitch yet and people need to settle in. We will get better in the coming weeks.”

Sarr, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, has already one goal to his name in the league. He opened his account against West Bromwich Albion on August 8 during a 1-1 draw.

Last season, Sarr made 22 Premier League appearances for Watford, scored five goals and provided two assists.

Prior to moving to Watford in August 2019, the Lion of Teranga made 59 league appearances in total at Rennes, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists.

Watford, who are sitting seventh on the 24 team table with nine points from six matches, will next face 18th placed Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.