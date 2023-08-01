Sarina Wiegman explains how she masterminded England's emphatic 6-1 Women's World Cup win over China

Sarina Wiegman revealed how she implemented a change in tactics that helped England thrash China in Women's World Cup.

Wiegman explains change in tactics

England qualified for round of 16

Lionesses beat China 6-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses ran riot against a hapless Chinese side to book their berth in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Lionesses' manager Wiegman made three changes in the lineup from their win over Denmark as she brought in Jess Carter, Katie Zelem and Lauren Hemp. She also fielded her side with three central defenders in the backline.

Wiegman revealed that her new tactics were implemented well by her players which left the opposition confused.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by reporters about her change in tactics, the England manager said, "Yeah I think today it worked really well. I think the players felt comfortable, and what we want is to use the qualities we have a little bit more and today that worked really well.

"I think we expected China to press a little high because they had to win to stand a chance of going through. I don't think they expected us to play this way, and they couldn't find a solution. It is something I wanted to try, with Katie taking up some space in the centre, and when we played the ball forward, we had many opportunities. It is pretty aggressive when Lucy and Rachel can just press up quickly in possession and out of possession and today I think that worked really well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England ended the group stage with three wins in three games and qualified for the knock-out stage. Lauren James has been the star performer for the team thus far in the World Cup scoring thrice.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will be next seen in action in the round of 16 against Nigeria on August 7 at Lang Park in Brisbane.