Mexico star Santiago Gimenez makes decision on future amid ongoing transfer speculation

Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez will sign a new contract with the Rotterdam-based club amid Benfica links.

Gimenez signs contract

Was linked to Benfica

Feyenoord to start season tomorrow

WHAT HAPPENED? Gimenez joined the Feyernood in the summer of 2022 from Mexican club Cruz Azul with the club tying him down till 2026. After a good season with Feyenoord and Mexico, the striker received rumours linking him with a move to Benfica, who were looking to replace the outbound Goncalo Ramos. However, with a new contract extension, the player will no longer move away from the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gimenez racked up 31 goal contributions last season in 50 games in all club competitions and also led Mexico to a Gold Cup win last month. Feyenoord can definitely rely on the Mexican for the rest of the season as they will look to retain their Eredivisie title and try to make it deep into the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I am grateful to Feyenoord for the confidence that this contract extension expresses," said Gimenez to club media. 'The club helped me in every possible way to make sure my adjustment went well when I came to Rotterdam. Thanks to the help of the trainers and my fellow players, I had a great first season. With supporters who always give me an incredible amount of energy. With that, I am really living my dream at the moment and I am more than looking forward to the coming season and our new challenges.”

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Crédito: Getty

WHAT NEXT? Feyenoord will begin their season officially tomorrow, August 4, as they face last year's Dutch Cup winners, PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruijff Shield before they start their Eredivisie title defence against Fortuna Sittard on August 13.