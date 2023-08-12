WATCH: What a debut! Sandro Tonali stunner gives Newcastle early lead against Aston Villa in his first game since sealing transfer from AC Milan

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali scored a sensational goal on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

Tonali scores on Premier League debut

Joined the Magpies in the summer

Man City challenge awaits

WHAT HAPPENED? Former AC Milan midfielder Tonali scored a brilliant volley on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old joined Newcastle in the summer from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported €70 million fee, making him the most expensive Italian player of all time. Eddie Howe's side managed to secure Champions League football for this season after a strong fourth-place finish in their first season following the Saudi takeover.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED? Howe's side will now face the defending champions Manchester City on August 20.

