Sandro Tonali could see wages slashed by Newcastle after being handed 10-month ban for gambling breaches

Newcastle are exploring the option of reducing Sandro Tonali's wages after the midfielder was hit with a 10-month gambling ban.

Tonali banned for gambling offences

Newcastle brought him in on huge salary

Club now looking to reduce wages

WHAT HAPPENED? Tonali's cooperation helped reduce the ban to 10 months from a potential total of three years; however, he'll still be out for a significant amount of time, and now the Italian's misery could be compounded as his club consider the option of slashing his wages during the ban. While the exact details of the suspension remain a little unclear, according to The Telegraph, the club are currently engaged in conversations with lawyers about the possibility of reducing Tonali's wages during this time, with some in Italy believing his ‘salary will be suspended’, meaning he could lose £11m-worth of wages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ban — which ends his chances of playing for the rest of the season, and also rules him out of competing in Euro 2024 should Italy qualify — relates to gambling offences Tonali committed whilst playing in Italy with AC Milan. He was given a warm reception at St. James Park over the weekend, when his future hung in the balance, but Newcastle fans will now have to wait a long time before they're able to see the Italian star in action again.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? With Tonali out for the rest of the season, it's thought that the Toon will aim to bring in a replacement midfielder during the January transfer window to support their bids for Premier League and European success. One potential target could be Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, who scored against Newcastle in the Champions League in midweek.