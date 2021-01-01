'Sandesh Jhingan will not start against UAE' - Igor Stimac hints at squad rotation for India's second friendly

The Indian coach expects UAE to pose a more difficult challenge compared to Oman...

India head coach Igor Stimac is expecting a tougher challenge from a technically superior side like UAE than what they were up against when they faced Oman in their first friendly game.

India had pulled off a comeback in the second half to hold Oman to a 1-1 draw in the first game and Stimac wants his players to draw inspiration from that performance.

What did Stimac say?

"I expect UAE to be more difficult. They are a more technical side than Oman. They are quicker and put lots of pressure on the opponents. It is going to be another very difficult test for our youngsters. But that is why we are here, to get experience from these matches," opined the India coach.

The Croatian head coach also heaped praise on Lalengmawia and Bipin Singh and stated that the NorthEast United midfielder, who came on as a substitute against Oman, will start from the beginning against UAE.

"We have a very young and quality player in Apuia (Lalengmawia). But it was not all his credit because the rest of the boys in the second half helped him a lot to organise the game. They were moving much quicker and better and passing with simplicity. Apuia will start from the beginning of the next game. But also the rest of the boys who didn't get the chance will get a chance tomorrow.

"Bipin started on the right side because I wanted the crosses for Manvir if there was a possibility. I had asked him before the game he told me for him it is the same whether he is playing on the right or left side. He feels confident on both sides which is very good for us," stated Stimac.

The coach also pointed out that the only mistake India committed against Oman was to allow too much space for the opposition in the middle of the park and that is something they must rectify to get a positive result against UAE.

"Positioning of the ball in the middle part of the pitch, that is the crucial part where we need to have better control and better marking of the players. In international football when you take time and give space to the opposition, you will get punished. Our players need to understand that this is not ISL where there is lots of time and space to control the ball. If you behave here as you do in ISL you will get badly hurt.

"This is the thing we need to change in the young players' mindset. How to adapt to international matches. There is no time and space. You need to be quick and sharp to control the ball in the middle and make runs behind the player. Against Oman, we made the mistake of not following the players. We are working on this and it is going to be better."

'Sandesh Jhingan will not be involved'

The former Croatian international defender revealed that Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan will not play any part in the match against UAE as he wants to give an opportunity to the other central defenders.

"I can tell this now that Sandesh Jhingan will not be involved in the next game because I need to see Mashoor Shereef and Adil (Khan). It wouldn't be justice done If I don't let them play. We are going to see everyone who didn't play in the last game, play in the second one," stated Stimac.

'Need four or five Manvir Singhs in the team'

The Croatian coach heaped praise on in-form striker Manvir Singh who had scored the equaliser against Oman and also mentioned that he wants more Indian strikers to come up for the benefit of Indian football

"Manvir Singh has done his job and he is doing it regularly for ATK Mohun Bagan and for the national team. From the very first day when we started working with the national team when I found out what are Manvir's capacities, we were very sure he has a bright future as a striker.

"But we need to have four or five Manvirs in the team. Manvir needs someone to push him more. Now we have Ishan and I hope he gets more opportunities in future with FC Goa - if not, he must find another club for more minutes on the pitch," Stimac opined.