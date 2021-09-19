'Sancho will improve' - £73m starlet can be a 'top forward' for Man Utd over next 15 years, insists Solskjaer

The Norwegian boss is confident the winger will fulfil his potential despite a difficult start to life at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho "is learning all the time and will improve" according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the £73 million ($100m) starlet is capable of being "a top forward" for Manchester United over the next 15 years.

United finally managed to get their hands on a long-term transfer target in July, prising Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford, struggling to make an impact in his first five appearances, but Solskjaer has no doubt he will go on to fulfil his potential as he matures and develops his game.

What has been said?

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' next Premier League game away at West Ham on Sunday, the Norwegian boss said of Sancho: “He’s learning all the time.

"As I said in training as well, he’s learning our methods, he’s learning the Premier League and of course, he knows the Champions League already from being at Dortmund.

“He’s a young boy, he’s only 21 and he’ll improve. We signed him as we see a top forward for 10, 12, 15 years and I’ve not changed my mind on that.

“He’s so clean on the ball and is enthusiastic to learn and that is such a big thing when you come to Man Utd. You’re always going to get a chance and you play with some of the best players in the world, you’re getting some fantastic coaching with the coaches I’ve got too.”

Sancho's vow

Sancho has promised he won't change the style that saw him emerge as one of the top young wingers in Europe at Dortmund while trying to settle into his new surroundings in Manchester.

"I'm going to keep playing my game," he said earlier this month. "I'm not going to change what I've been doing over in Germany. I've just got to bring it here and hopefully, I can show the fans what I can deliver."

Article continues below

The England international also expressed his excitement over linking up with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, adding: "That's going to be a crazy link up when Marcus gets back [from injury].

"Obviously I've seen a bit of Mason - he's crazy. We're still getting to know each other, obviously movements and things like that, getting our understanding, but it's going to be crazy all three of us on the pitch."

Further reading