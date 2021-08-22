Sancho and Varane returning to top condition, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The pair are being eased into first-team duty following their arrivals from Dortmund and Real Madrid over the summer

New Manchester United signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are making progress in their return back to peak condition, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Varane, signed from Real Madrid, is yet to feature in a competitive match for United, while Sancho made his debut off the bench in a short cameo during last week's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United.

They were included on the bench against Southampton on Sunday as the Red Devils aimed for a second successive win to start the Premier League season. Varane was unused while Sancho came on for Anthony Martial in the second half, however could not inspire United to victory as Saints held them to a 1-1 draw.

What was said?

"Scott [McTominay] has a slight injury, hopefully he can do half an hour," Solskjaer told Sky Sports before the match when asked about his starting selections.

"Anthony [Martial], we thought was the right man for this game, he did well against them in the league last season. Sancho and Varane? Both of them are getting there. They're still lacking a little bit of fitness but if they're needed they'll come on."

When will Lingard feature?

Jesse Lingard also earned a place on the bench for the trip to the south coast, coming on as a late sub.

The winger was welcomed back to the United first team after a brilliant loan spell with West Ham in 2020-21, but has seen his preparations interrupted by a bout of Covid-19 which is thankfully now behind him.

"He's been really good," Solskjaer said of the England international. "His illness, Covid, a couple of weeks ago, was a big setback for Jesse but he's been so bright all pre-season and he's knocking on the door as well."

