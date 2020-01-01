Sancho tipped to spend ‘next year’ at Dortmund despite links to Man Utd & Liverpool

Sebastian Kehl, head of the Bundesliga club’s licensing player department, believes the England international winger can be kept in Germany

Jadon Sancho may be generating plenty of speculation regarding potential big-money moves to Manchester United or Liverpool but Sebastian Kehl, head of Borussia Dortmund’s player licensing department, expects the winger to spend “next year” in Germany.

The Bundesliga giants have always maintained that they have no intention of parting with prized assets in the next transfer window.

Tempting offers may yet force their hand, but Sancho remains very much part of the long-term vision at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have moved away from identifying potential replacements for the 20-year-old, with interest being shelved in promising Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres .

Retaining Sancho’s services is now considered to be a top priority, regardless of what the seemingly endless rounds of rumours may suggest.

Kehl was quizzed on the England international’s future ahead of his latest outing against Fortuna Dusseldorf, and told Sky Deutschland : “We expect Jadon to play with us next year.”

Those at Old Trafford are considered to have been leading the chase for Sancho , with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in the market for further attacking inspiration.

Liverpool, though, have been credited by some with moving to the front of a lengthy queue .

Le 10 Sport are among those to have reported that Jurgen Klopp is now winning the race for one of the most coveted signatures in European football.

Kehl has, however, sought to rubbish those claims, saying rumours in France “do not correspond to the truth”.

Sancho has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out of Dortmund, with the youngster prepared to let others discuss his plans.

He has, however, aired his anger towards the footballing authorities in Germany, with the DFL fining him for having a haircut during a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Reports have also surfaced regarding supposed trips back to England that are not always sanctioned by his club, but Dortmund have sought to douse those flames.

It therefore remains to be seen whether any of the sides said to be pursuing Sancho will seek to spark a transfer scramble over the coming weeks by putting an offer on the table and testing the resolve of those at BVB to keep an exciting talent on their books.