Jadon Sancho is told he's 'overestimating his value' at Man Utd as Red Devils cult hero warns out-of-favour star he faces an Old Trafford exit unless he apologises to Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho should apologise to Erik ten Hag, according to former Red Devil Dimitar Berbatov, and work hard in training to restart his career.

WHAT HAPPENED? When Sancho didn't play against Arsenal last month, Ten Hag said he wasn't selected because of his performances in training. The player reacted by posting a message on social media. In a public argument with his manager, the 23-year-old wrote "don't believe everything you read," which led to his expulsion from the first team and placement on a personal training regimen until the matter was resolved. Sancho's outburst occurred almost four weeks ago, and it's believed he hasn't yet offered an apology for his remarks.

The discipline problem has continued to simmer on and although Berbatov feels Sancho should apologise and attempt to get his career back on track, he told Betfair it may be that the club are better off parting ways with the winger.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes a player, and I hope this isn't the case for Sancho, who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club. When it's Ronaldo, it's different as he's achieved everything. I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fallout with the manager, and they sorted things out," he said.

"I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He's not won that many trophies with them. It's a different situation. United can easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United. We can only speculate why that is, maybe it's his surroundings or the people who he's around, or maybe it's because he doesn't agree with the manager. If this drags on anymore, I can't see it getting better and it's best to part ways."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been speculation that Borussia Dortmund may be looking to re-sign the winger, who had a very good spell previously in the Bundesliga. However, that also seems to be in jeopardy as it has also been reported that the Black-Yellow may be hesitant to resign him due to his 'addiction' to video games.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? It is unsure if Sancho will ever play for United again as things stand. The Red Devils are also thought to be willing to let him leave in a cut-price deal in January.