'Sancho might cost Man Utd a little bit more than £50m' - Neville offers Solskjaer transfer advice over bid for Dortmund star

The club legend has warned the Red Devils that if they really want the England star, they will have to be more serious regarding his fee

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned by Gary Neville that Borussia Dortmund will not be bullied into selling Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have suggested that they will not pay more than £50 million ($56m) – around half of BVB’s valuation of the player – for the England winger, who caught fire in the Bundesliga last season by scoring 17 goals and creating 17 more in just 32 matches.

Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest, but while United remain favourites to sign the 20-year-old, their legendary right-back has said that if they want to add the attacker to their ranks, they will have to show more ambition.

“I think you might have to pay a little bit more than that, Ole. That's the problem because some clubs think that other clubs will get desperate and sell players on the cheap. But I'm not sure you can bully clubs like Borussia Dortmund,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“What these young lads have demonstrated in the last two or three years is that they aren't going to be hoarded by these big clubs that don't give them football matches.

“It's been proven that lads who have moved away and shown a bit of courage to get some football have benefited from it. It was something at the time you questioned: ‘How can you leave Manchester City? How can you turn down the opportunity?’

“But they weren't putting players in the first team Manchester City at that time and what he's done is give himself a wonderful experience and furthered his career.”

Dortmund, meanwhile, have indicated that they now believe Sancho will remain at the club because no-one will match their asking price.

“If Jadon comes up to us and says he absolutely wants to leave - which has not been the case so far - and a club wants to pay what we want, then we will discuss it,” CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport1. “I don't think a club will pay the sum. There is also no coronavirus discount on him.

“We have left the period where we had to sell players. I don't think there will be a summer transfer.”

The Bundesliga runners-up missed out on the signing of Achraf Hakimi, who instead opted to sign for Inter, having spent two years on loan at Signal-Iduna Park from Real Madrid.