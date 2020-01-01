‘Sancho would offer Man Utd something different’ – Solskjaer needs to strengthen, says Cole

The former Red Devils frontman is among those to have been impressed by recent showings, but feels summer additions should still be sought

Manchester United should still be looking to strengthen this summer despite enjoying a recent resurgence, says Andy Cole, with long-standing target Jadon Sancho one of those who would bring “something different” to Old Trafford.

A raid on Borussia Dortmund by the Red Devils for an England international winger has been mooted for some time.

Those at Old Trafford are, however, said to have reservations about investing too heavily in a player with a price tag that could top €100 million (£90m/$113m).

More teams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also seen 18-year-old Mason Greenwood emerge as a potential senior star of the future after stepping out of United’s academy system to hit 15 goals this season.

Bringing in Sancho could stunt the progress of a home-grown forward, but Cole believes competition for places and added quality in the collective ranks can only be considered a good thing.

The 1999 Treble winner told MUTV: "You’re always looking to bring in players.

"There’s talk of Jadon Sancho coming in. Would he give Manchester United something different? Of course he would.

"I’m not going to sit here and say, 'Oh no, he’s not good enough!' because of course he’s good enough.

"He’s got pace, he’s got the ability to go past players, score goals and create.

"I think ultimately all those kind of things are going to be down to financial issues coming out of Covid-19 – financially, it’s hit every football club.

"But Manchester United will undoubtedly look to strengthen and look to add to what they have."

While the Red Devils have shown encouraging signs of late, with an unbeaten run stretched to 16 games, Cole believes investment in the next transfer window will help Solskjaer’s side to continue closing the gap on those at the top of the Premier League.

He added: "If you look at the way Liverpool have dominated the league this season, you’ve got to try and close the gap on them and Manchester City.

"So, yeah, I think Manchester United will definitely look to bring someone else in.

"If you look man-for-man at Liverpool and Manchester City, I think we’re possibly three or four players short.

"What we need to get in our head is: if we’re three or four players short and we buy those players, those teams are looking to kick on as well.

"They’re not going to stand still and rest on their laurels. They’re going to look to bring in better players as well."