'Sancho is like Ronaldo, he makes the game easier for others' - Dortmund star 'would be a brilliant signing' for Man Utd, says Brown

A former Old Trafford favourite would like to see the England international make his way back to Manchester in the summer transfer window

Jadon Sancho "would be a brilliant signing" for Manchester United, according to Wes Brown, who has highlighted similarities between the Borussia Dortmund star and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence in the Bundesliga since moving to Westfalenstadion from Manchester City in 2017.

The 20-year-old is now considered to be one of the brightest young talents in European football, and his numbers for goals and assists continue to improve with each passing season.

More teams

The England international has hit 20 goals and laid on 20 chances in 39 outings for Lucien Favre's men in 2019-20, and notched the first hat-trick of his career during their last outing against Paderborn.

Sancho found the net three times in 35 minutes as Dortmund ran out 6-1 winners on Sunday, proving once again why so many top clubs are interested in his services.

The mercurial winger has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign, with United reportedly ready to fork out a fee in excess of £100 million ($125m) to secure his signature.

Brown would welcome Sancho's arrival at Old Trafford and thinks he is capable of following in the footsteps of club legend Ronaldo, who is now on the books of Juventus in Serie A.

Asked what the Dortmund attacker could bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up, the ex-United defender told MUTV: "Talent and excitement. We need someone exactly like that at the club.

"We’ve had them over the years and I’m sure if we were to sign him he would bring that excitement back to the club. It would be good for the team as well.

"We’ve had players like that in the past, like with Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re the type of player who draw three or four defenders out and make the game a lot easier for the other players.

Article continues below

"If we could do it, it would be a brilliant signing."

David May, who was part of United's 1998-99 treble-winning squad alongside Brown, also backed his old club to make a move for Sancho, expressing his belief that the former City academy graduate is capable of playing at the very highest level for the next decade.

"Jadon is a very talented young lad," said May. "You know if you sign him, you’ve got 10-12 years of top football coming from him. He’s got everything so get him in!"