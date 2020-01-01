‘Sancho, Grealish or Maddison? Get all three!’ – Manchester United offered transfer advice by Wes Brown

The former Red Devils defender can see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being linked with more creative influences and would like to see big money spent

Manchester United should consider bringing in Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison, says Wes Brown, with three big-money signings considered to be better than one.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for added creativity during the next transfer window. Options to fill roles in the middle of the park and on the flanks are being mooted, with those at Old Trafford prepared to splash the cash once again.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been billed as a top target for some time, with United prepared to bring the former Manchester City academy star back to England.

Aston Villa playmaker Grealish is another said to figure prominently on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recruitment radar, with Leicester schemer Maddison seen as an obvious alternative.

It remains to be seen which member of that trio, if any, are the subject of formal approaches, but Brown believes the Red Devils should be speculating to accumulate.

He told MUTV when quizzed which of the supposed targets he would snap up: “I would have all three! Any one of those three would be great.

“Jadon Sancho would probably be number one, but James Maddison looks fit and ready and determined and would also be a great asset for the club. Jack Grealish is an individual that gets things done, takes control of the game and has his own style. Any one of those three would be perfect I think.”

Solskjaer has previously admitted to having pieced together plans for the next window, with the Norwegian reiterating that stance when pointing out that United need to be ready to “exploit” any opportunities which come their way.

He has told Sky Sports: “Football is going to get back to normality and we have to be ready.

“Of course we discuss players, we discuss plans and we evaluate what we need. Us and the coaching staff have discussed games on video calls like this.

“Who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be a situation that we can exploit at Man United, we are the biggest and we are well off. I am sure we are capable of doing the business that we want to.”