Sancho admits to being boyhood Chelsea fan while addressing Man Utd speculation

The Borussia Dortmund winger has revealed that he used to look up to Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as role models in his youth

Jadon Sancho has admitted to being a boyhood Chelsea fan while addressing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils tried and failed to lure Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund last year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sought to bolster his options on the right-wing.

United have once again identified the 21-year-old as their top target ahead of the summer transfer window, and have already seen a £67 million ($95m) bid rejected, but he has now thrown a potential spanner in the works by confessing his affinity for Chelsea.

What's been said?

Asked to name his main footballing role model during his youth, Sancho told talkSPORT: “I’d probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie!

“Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.

“I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball.

“I like things like that.”

Sancho on United rumours

Sancho was also pressed on how he is coping mentally ahead of England's Euro 2020 campaign amid United's well document pursuit of his services.

“I’m cool about it,” he said. “There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing; if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

Sancho's Dortmund & England records

Sancho has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Europe since leaving Manchester City to take up a new challenge at Dortmund in 2017.

The England international has recorded 50 goals and 64 assists in his first 137 games across all competitions for BVB, while also picking up DFL-Supercup and DFB Pokal winners' medals.

Sancho was handed his international debut in a UEFA Nations' League draw against Croatia in October 2018 and has since amassed 19 caps for his country, scoring three goals.

