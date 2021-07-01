Sancho's £73m Man Utd agreement confirmed by Dortmund

A protracted transfer saga is coming to a close, with a talented 21-year-old set to return to his homeland after four years in Germany

Borussia Dortmund have, in a statement to the stock market, confirmed an agreement is in place that will see Jadon Sancho make a £73 million ($101m) move to Manchester United.

Goal learned on Wednesday that a big-money deal had been struck between Premier League and Bundesliga heavyweights.

That agreement is now in the process of being finalised, with a 21-year-old England international needing to pass a medical before his switch to Old Trafford is completed.

What has been said?

A statement from Dortmund reads: "The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited.

"Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

"The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS)."

Why did Dortmund sell?

The German giants have stood firm for over 12 months when it comes to interest from Old Trafford in Sancho.

Various approaches have been knocked back, with BVB understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset that boasts considerable potential for future development.

They have, however, seen their hand forced, with club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealing that an exciting forward has expressed a desire to move on.

Discussing the deal with United, he has told reporters: "There is an agreement in principle with Manchester United. Formal things still have to be clarified.

"It was Jadon's express wish to change, we would have liked to keep him. We are not happy about the money and sad that he is going away."

Sancho will depart having taken in 137 appearances for Dortmund and with 50 goals recorded alongside an impressive haul of assists.

