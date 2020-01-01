Samatta: Tanzania striker hopes to win many trophies with Fenerbahce

The 27-year-old joined the Yellow Canaries on loan on Friday, ending his brief spell with the Lions

Taifa Stars forward Mbwana Samatta has welcomed his loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The striker joined the team from the English Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Tanzania striker has now revealed his ambition is to maintain the reputation of the 19-time league champions and play a role in them winning trophies.

"I know how big Fenerbahce club is, not only in Turkey but around the world," said the 27-year-old Samatta after completing the move.

"I am happy to be here in such a family because it will be a new and a big challenge for me. Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters and they always want to win. I also want to win.

"I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies."

The Tanzania national team captain joined the Turkish Super Lig side on loan on Friday, September 25.

The striker heads to Istanbul having joined the Villans for £8.5million from Belgian top-flight side Genk, however, he has failed to make the desired impact in England, scoring just twice in 16 appearances.

The arrival of Ollie Watkins and Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore meant Samatta was surplus to requirements in Dean Smith’s squad, hence, he was loaned to the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

The Caf Champions League winner will stay with the Yellow Canaries for the 2020-21 campaign with the move to be made permanent after the end of the season.

Furthermore, the sum of €6m will be paid to Aston Villa for the duration of the contract with a maximum of €750k worth of bonuses, depending on sporting results.

"Our club has added Mbwana Samatta, captain of the Tanzania national team from Aston Villa, England, to their squad for four years," a statement from the club read.

"This season, the player who will wear our shirt on loan will receive the testimonial at the end of the season. We welcome Samatta and wish him well in the striped jersey."

West Brom Albion had also shown interest in the striker but the Turkish giants beat them to the deal.

Samatta is, however, unlikely to make his debut when Fenerbahce take on eternal rivals Galatasaray in Sunday’s Super Lig cracker.