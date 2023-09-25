Are Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis engaged?! Chelsea and Australia striker seems to tease big news in photo with USWNT star

Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr dropped a hint on social media about her possible engagement with partner Kristie Mewis.

Kerr posted a photo on Instagram with partner Mewis

Teased engagement news

Kerr and Mewis are in a relationship since 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? Kerr uploaded several photos on Instagram of her memories from the month of September which will end in less than a week's time. The very first photograph on her post was herself taking a selfie with Mewis on her side.

The moment Kerr uploaded the Instagram post, fans across the world started speculating if the duo would get engaged soon.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr and Mewis started dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship a year later when after the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian uploaded a photo on Instagram with the couple kissing and captioned it with just a red heart emoji.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAM KERR? Kerr will be next seen in action on October 1 when Chelsea begin their Women's Super League 2023/24 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.